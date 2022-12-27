Menu
Where conflict might flare up in 2023

The contested Taiwan Strait: Retaking Taiwan is, for the Chinese Communist party, a sacred goal. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Tue, 27 Dec 2022
By Dominic Ziegler: Banyan columnist, The Economist, SingaporeThe recent debate about whether a new cold war is playing out in Asia is beside the point. In 2023 rising tensions will underscore how for all the optimism in the early 1990s that the world was bending towards the west’s notions of an open, rules-based order, the original cold war never ended in the region. Just as Russia’s war in Ukraine proved that point definitively in Europe in 2022, the coming year will see the next iteration of a great global struggle betw...
Investigation

Best of BusinessDesk: 'Worst investment I’ve ever made': the wind down of Maui Capital

Disgruntled investors have written to Maui Capital’s Paul Chrystall, unhappy with the performance of its Aqua fund.

Victoria Young 5:00am
KiwiSaver

What to know before switching KiwiSaver in 2023

The summer break is a good time to review providers.  

Dan Brunskill 5:00am
Investigation

Best of BusinessDesk: Behind the NZ Mormon church's millions

The Mormon Church has a huge property investment portfolio, but former leaders question its motivations.  

Murray Jones 26 Dec 2022

Energy

Hydrogen hype is rising again – will this time be different?

Enthusiasts of hydrogen are fizzing with excitement. But investors have been excited, and disappointed, before.

The Economist 26 Dec 2022
The Life

A $4.7 billion bet on finding the elixir of life

Can an instant unicorn crack cellular rejuvenation?

The Economist 25 Dec 2022
World

How does the past help us predict policy on inflation in 2023?

It takes courage to take away the punch bowl just as the party gets going.

The Economist 24 Dec 2022
World

Japan approves blood test kit to detect Alzheimer’s

There's a breakthrough therapy round the corner for the brain-wasting disease.

Bloomberg 24 Dec 2022