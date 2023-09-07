Menu
The Wall Street Journal

Why are you so tired? Your sleep schedule needs a reset

(Image: Depositphotos)
By Andrea PetersenHealthy sleep schedules and habits tend to fall apart during summer. We travel across time zones. We socialise more – and drink more alcohol. Those extra hours of daylight mean we often stay up later. Often, those habits drag into autumn, creating a “jet lag” as we scramble to rise earlier to get kids out the door for school and as work obligations pick up, says Dr Jennifer Martin, a professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.  “People can feel sluggish in the morning,&...
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
Primary Sector

NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 11:47am
Tourism

Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

NZ's tourism marketing has been left in the dust by competing Australia.

Staff reporters 11:43am
Public sector

Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

Hughes says he wants to leave the way clear for fresh leadership after the election.

Jem Traylen 11:10am
World

The company is expected to raise prices by $100 on some premium models.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
World

Columnist in line for second payday after related case produced a $5m judgement.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
World

The FDA has extended expiry dates for some covid tests.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
World

After a two-decade break, stocks and bonds are again moving in opposite directions.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am