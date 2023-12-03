Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Why is everyone so unhappy at work right now?

Why is everyone so unhappy at work right now?
(Image: The Wall Street Journal; iStock)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sun, 03 Dec 2023
By Vanessa FuhrmansAmericans, by many measures, are unhappier at work than they have been in years.Despite wage increases, more paid time off and greater control over where they work, the number of US workers who say they are angry, stressed and disengaged is climbing, according to Gallup’s 2023 workplace report.Meanwhile, a BambooHR analysis of data from more than 57,000 workers shows job satisfaction scores have fallen to their lowest point since early 2020, after a 10% drop this year alone.In interviews with workers around the country,...
Slowdown in luxury sector may widen Xmas present choices
Bloomberg

Slowdown in luxury sector may widen Xmas present choices

Now could be a good time to put some bling under the tree.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Scaring Winston, securing Peter Francis, PR values and more

Bank execs give you a clue, the Willis chrysalis, a Cotto lament and more.

Paul McBeth 02 Dec 2023
On the Money: Scaring Winston, securing Peter Francis, PR values and more
Economy Analysis

Air NZ's A-list influencer play

Air New Zealand's day of the bigwigs gives corporates a say. 

Pattrick Smellie 02 Dec 2023
Air NZ's A-list influencer play

More World

Volunteers flock to Israel to fill jobs made vacant by conflict
World

Volunteers flock to Israel to fill jobs made vacant by conflict

Airline passengers speak of filling voids caused by the war with Hamas.

The Wall Street Journal 02 Dec 2023
Cigna, Humana may merge
World

Cigna, Humana may merge

A cash-and-stock deal between health insurance giants could be struck by year-end.

The Wall Street Journal 30 Nov 2023
The stocks that AI mania left behind
World

The stocks that AI mania left behind

Value stocks looked like they were making a comeback – until AI madness happened.

The Wall Street Journal 29 Nov 2023
Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not
World

Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not

Recent data has fuelled bets that cuts could come under a variety of circumstances.

The Wall Street Journal 28 Nov 2023