Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World
The Wall Street Journal

Why tweens can’t live without $62 face cream

Why tweens can’t live without $62 face cream
Many children are being encouraged to try cosmetics by influencers on social-media sites such as Instagram and TikTok. (Image: Depositphotos)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sat, 06 Jan 2024
By Chavie LieberFor Christmas 2022, 11-year-old Charlotte asked for art supplies. For the Christmas just passed, she wanted face cream.A wish list Charlotte made for her family included a lactic-acid peeling solution, a beta-hydroxy acid exfoliant, an antioxidant cleanser, and a vitamin B5 serum.“I just really love skincare,” said Charlotte, who lives in the Central Valley of California. “Serums are my favourite because some cool down your face and others give you glowy skin.”Tween girls, as defined between the ages of n...
Delta Utilities breaches Employment Relations Act
Law & Regulation Free

Delta Utilities breaches Employment Relations Act

Company will have to make amends with two former employees and maybe other affected staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Technology Artificial Intelligence

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

Doomsday fear-mongering reached a high pitch in the past year.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams
Business Advice

Best of Fail File: Part two

Part two of Victoria Carter's Best of the Fail File. 

Victoria Carter 5:00am
Best of Fail File: Part two

More World

Life's a gas: My years working in Saudi Arabia
World

Life's a gas: My years working in Saudi Arabia

How the covid pandemic led me back to journalism.

Greg Hurrell 05 Jan 2024
In steppe: My turn of the century travels in Central Asia
World

In steppe: My turn of the century travels in Central Asia

Post-independence, Turkmenistan quickly built a personality cult around its leader.

Greg Hurrell 04 Jan 2024
Old-school wind power is back for cargo shipping
Transport

Old-school wind power is back for cargo shipping

Major shippers are testing sails in a bid to save fuel and reduce emissions.

The Wall Street Journal 03 Jan 2024
Astor: the name still found on every New York block
World Book review

Astor: the name still found on every New York block

The dynasty grew from a fur trade fortune and investment in cheap Manhattan real estate.

The Wall Street Journal 30 Dec 2023