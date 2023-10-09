Menu
The Wall Street Journal

Will companies keep their pandemic-era gains? It depends

The pandemic changed the way workers drink coffee. (Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
By Jennifer Williams-AlvarezCorporate chiefs are watching the final quarter of 2023 for important signals indicating which retailers will keep the gains that came from the pandemic and whether consumers will fully shift back to their pre-covid spending habits.Certain spending habits developed during the pandemic – increased purchasing for home improvements and workout equipment, for instance – have waned. Other shopping patterns from the past few years, meanwhile, are sticking. Still unknown is what the new normal in spending w...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Americans are still spending like there’s no tomorrow
World

Americans are still spending like there’s no tomorrow

Concerts, trips and handbags are taking priority over saving for a home or a rainy day.

The Wall Street Journal 08 Oct 2023
Rising interest rates mean deficits finally matter
World

Rising interest rates mean deficits finally matter

Investors ignored deficits when inflation was low; now, they're paying attention.

The Wall Street Journal 06 Oct 2023
Bond selloff threatens hopes for economy’s soft landing
World

Bond selloff threatens hopes for economy’s soft landing

Growth prospects and concern over govt debt are driving long-term interest rates higher.

The Wall Street Journal 05 Oct 2023
How candid can you really be with your boss?
Business Advice

How candid can you really be with your boss?

Tips for dealing with the invitation, "I’d love your feedback."

The Wall Street Journal 04 Oct 2023