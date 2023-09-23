Menu
Zelensky seeks to persuade more sceptical West that Ukraine war is worth the aid

Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden in Washington this week. (Image: Getty)
Sat, 23 Sep 2023
By Lindsay Wise, Michael R. Gordon and Gordon LuboldVolodymyr Zelensky got the pomp and circumstance of a close ally visiting Washington, but intimate meetings with US leaders couldn’t mask the new reality that Ukraine’s war with Russia is proving a tougher sell to his Western backers.The Ukrainian president’s visit on Thursday, his second to the US capital in nine months, has served as a de facto referendum on the conflict among Republican lawmakers who have questioned how much military aid the US can give to Ukraine and how...
On the Money: searching for stardust, get a 'Rigor' on, Aussie interest and more
On the Money

On the Money: searching for stardust, get a 'Rigor' on, Aussie interest and more

I want my GDP shaken, not stirred, rugby wars, easy as ABC and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: So many big promises, so little money in the bank

The Reserve Bank might need to send a strong message.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Health

Hard-core sleepers obsess over their snoozing stats

Getting a good night’s rest becomes a new sport with strategies to beat your rivals.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Health

Getting a good night’s rest becomes a new sport with strategies to beat your rivals.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career
Media

Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career

Murdoch will exit roles in November and be appointed chairman emeritus.

The Wall Street Journal 22 Sep 2023
iPhone 15 and 15 Pro review: is Apple’s most expensive phone worth it?
Technology

iPhone 15 and 15 Pro review: is Apple’s most expensive phone worth it?

There are four new models on the menu.

The Wall Street Journal 21 Sep 2023
Justice Department probe scrutinises Elon Musk perks at Tesla going back years
World

Justice Department probe scrutinises Elon Musk perks at Tesla going back years

Prosecutors sought information about transactions between Tesla and other entities.

The Wall Street Journal 20 Sep 2023