Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: Does Martin Goldfinch have the best finance job in NZ?

Best of BusinessDesk: Does Martin Goldfinch have the best finance job in NZ?
Don't make investments that involve "solving other people's problems", says Martin Goldfinch. (Image: ACC)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 13 Jan 2024
This was one of the most-read BusinessDesk stories in 2023.Unless you’ve spent the last couple of decades knocking around in the tiny world of New Zealand investment banking, there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Martin Goldfinch. The head of the Accident Compensation Corp’s private markets team since 2008 doesn’t seek the limelight. This was probably only his second-ever interview. But once he starts drawling his way through the list of the companies he’s got close to while managing and growing th...
The lure of deeper markets and higher valuations
Markets

Brian Robins: The lure of deeper markets and higher valuations

Unfortunately, NZ is used to local corporate talent turning to Australia to launch IPOs.

Brian Robins 5:00am
Bloomberg

Who ya gonna call now that Kissinger’s gone?

Only one man has the experience, temperament and ambition to be the new global fixer.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Who ya gonna call now that Kissinger’s gone?
Relationships

One way to strengthen a friendship is a good fight

Confronting a pal when they’ve hurt you can ultimately deepen your bond.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
One way to strengthen a friendship is a good fight

More Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: What's eating the NZ craft beer scene?
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: What's eating the NZ craft beer scene?

“There are more than 200 craft breweries. Two have closed. That’s a very low percentage.”

Pattrick Smellie 12 Jan 2024
Best of BusinessDesk: The $17,000 club: bargain lobbying fee or good corporate citizenship?
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: The $17,000 club: bargain lobbying fee or good corporate citizenship?

Aside from the food, there’s a lot to chew over.  

Murray Jones 09 Jan 2024
Best of BusinessDesk: How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry

The tabletop gaming industry has had huge growth in the past couple of decades.

Ben Moore 08 Jan 2024
Best of BusinessDesk: The legacy of David Ross and Bernie Madoff
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: The legacy of David Ross and Bernie Madoff

Ross Asset Management's liquidation finally wrapped after almost a decade.

Paul McBeth 05 Jan 2024