Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: Game-changer: the new case for rooftop solar power

For years a green-tinged boondoggle, home-scale solar PV is starting to make economic sense. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 15 Jan 2024
This was one of the most-read BusinessDesk stories in 2023.It’s been a long time coming, but the day looks to have arrived. For the first time in New Zealand, it makes economic sense to install rooftop solar electricity generation. Up until now, solar at the household level has – to put it brutally – been little more than virtue-signalling and, for many of those who made the investment, expensive virtue-signalling at that. Unless you lived off the grid already or had a strong reason to need your own backup power...
Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates
Economy

Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates

Is it a sign of things to come in 2024?

Riley Kennedy 11:11am
Retail

Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m

The liquidation could be finished up within six months.

Riley Kennedy 9:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 15, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
