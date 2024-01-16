Menu
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: The public service’s growth spurt – where it all went

MBIE went from fifth largest public service department to third. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
This was one of the most-read BusinessDesk stories in 2023.The public service workforce has grown by about a third in the six years to June – roughly spanning the time the outgoing Labour government was in power. In June 2017, there was the full-time equivalent (FTE) of about 47,000 public servants – in the following six years, an additional 16,000, or 34%, were added. There’s been population growth and covid, but those factors alone don’t explain the current size of the public service, which is proportionately...
Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO
Economy

Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 11:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 16, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
World

What’s in those big suitcases? $125 million in cash

Smugglers in business class for extra luggage allowances moved $1m-plus at a time.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
