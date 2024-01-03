Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: How a Wainuiomata chemist took on Countdown and won

Best of BusinessDesk: How a Wainuiomata chemist took on Countdown and won
Wainuiomata pharmacist Clive Cannons' nickname is "the happy chemist". (Image: Clive's Chemist)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 03 Jan 2024
This story by Greg Hurrell, published in June, was a popular read on BusinessDesk in 2023.Suburban chemist Clive Cannons took on supermarket giant Countdown when it brought pharmacy services to Wainuiomata.  That led ultimately to a June 15 ruling by the high court in Wellington that Countdown’s pharmacy licences were "unlawful” and “invalid" and a headache for the Ministry of Health (MOH) that granted those licences. The court ruled that the pharmacist shareholders did not have full control of the Countdow...
Good Spirits defaults on loan, loses CEO
Markets

Good Spirits defaults on loan, loses CEO

It has flogged off Danny Doolans and now Geoff Tuttle says he is out at Good Spirits.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
Primary Sector

Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024

It was a mixed result on individual products, however.

Riley Kennedy 10:25am
Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024
Policy

Tread softly but carry big gun of virtual separation

Future could bring even greater concentration of market power, experts warn.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Tread softly but carry big gun of virtual separation

More Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: Fonterra isn't just looking to trim fat
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: Fonterra isn't just looking to trim fat

Fonterra is looking to cut costs by $1b over seven years.

Rebecca Howard 02 Jan 2024
Best of BusinessDesk: Air NZ's pricing – take it or leave it
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: Air NZ's pricing – take it or leave it

Jetstar or Air NZ? Depends on whether you're on a corporate account.

Brent Melville 01 Jan 2024