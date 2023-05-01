Menu
Australia poised to extend rate-rise pause as inflation cools

A key reason for the divergence is governor Philip Lowe’s desire to hold on to employment gains made during the pandemic. (Image: Bloomberg)
Mon, 01 May 2023
By Swati Pandey Australia’s central bank is set to extend a pause in interest-rate increases on Tuesday following a deceleration in inflation that allows the board more time to assess the economic impact of its policy tightening to date.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will keep its cash rate at 3.6% for a second straight month, most economists predict and money market pricing shows. Deutsche Bank AG and Westpac Banking Corp were among those that switched to hold from hike calls after first-quarter core inflation came in unde...
Property Press to close after 45 years
Media

Despite a steady recovery in 2021, the magazine was hit by a recent decline in volumes and rising costs.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
Economy

Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 12:00pm
Property

New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%

Property market metrics show the national average asking price is now almost $100,000 down on a year ago.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Bloomberg

Attacking judges is not the way to run the UK. They are not "enemies of the people".

Bloomberg 30 Apr 2023
Bloomberg

Firms are paying a high price for neglecting the hardships of staff on wages.

Bloomberg 30 Apr 2023
Bloomberg

The new foreigner property tax makes London and New York look cheap.

Bloomberg 29 Apr 2023
Bloomberg

The man who upended the auto industry is now offering steep discounts.

Bloomberg 27 Apr 2023