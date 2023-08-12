Menu
Biden fears China is ‘ticking time bomb' posing danger to world

“China is in trouble," according to Joe Biden. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sat, 12 Aug 2023
By Justin SinkPresident Joe Biden expressed concern that China’s economic and demographic problems have turned the world’s second-largest economy into a “ticking time bomb” that threatens the rest of the world. Biden said at a political fundraiser Thursday that “China is in trouble” because growth has slowed and the number of people in retirement age outnumber those of working age.“It has the highest unemployment rate going,” Biden told donors in Park City, Utah. “So they got some probl...
