Fed raises interest rates to 22-year high, leaves door open for more

The Fed's chair, Jerome Powell, said policymakers have a long way to go to return inflation to their 2% goal. (Image: Bloomberg)
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
By Steve MatthewsThe Federal Reserve resumed raising interest rates, and chair Jerome Powell left open the possibility of further hikes, which he emphasized will depend on incoming data that has recently signalled a resilient US economy.After pausing rate increases in June, policymakers lifted borrowing costs again at their policy meeting on Wednesday for the 11th time since March 2022 to curb inflation. The quarter-percentage-point hike, a unanimous decision, boosted the target range for the Fed’s benchmark federal funds rate to 5.2...
Cash-strapped councils need their funding doubled to survive
Policy

Cash-strapped councils need their funding doubled to survive

LGNZ's president says councils should receive 20% of the country's funding.

Cécile Meier 5:45pm
Markets Market close

NZX flat as major companies issue warnings

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,954.11, up 0.625 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 5:25pm
Listed Companies

Pacific Edge AGM lays out survival plans after major Medicare setback

Pacific Edge is grappling with the potential loss of access to US Medicare.

Greg Hurrell 4:46pm
