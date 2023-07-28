Menu
Trump faces fresh charges in Mar-a-Lago secret documents probe

Mar-a-Lago, Trump's home in Palm Beach, is where the FBI found boxes of secret documents. (Image: Getty)
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
By Chris Strohm, Zoe Tillman and Erik LarsonDonald Trump was hit with new obstruction charges in the criminal case over his handling of classified documents, including allegations that he and two employees attempted to delete surveillance video footage at his Mar-a-Lago estate last year.In the latest indictment announced on Thursday, prosecutors accused Trump of directing employees to erase footage of a storage room where the documents were kept, days after his lawyers received a subpoena for any such recordings.In addition to Trump&r...
