Twitter whistle-blower will be star witness in Congress

Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Twitter whistle-blower will be star witness in Congress
Twitter whistleblower, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, is preparing to sing like a bird. (Image: Getty)
The US Senate judiciary committee will hold a hearing featuring testimony from Twitter whistle-blower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko on Sept 13, the panel’s leaders announced on Wednesday.The committee said it had subpoenaed Zatko, the company’s former security chief, to appear a day after he went public with allegations that Twitter has failed to adequately protect data on its hundreds of millions of users, leaving their personal information open to hackers and spies. “Mr Zatko’s allegations of widespread securit...

