Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

US car makers plan thousands of EV chargers in billion-dollar effort

US car makers plan thousands of EV chargers in billion-dollar effort
Bloomberg recently reported on the difficulty travellers have finding hotels with EV chargers across the US. (Image: Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
By Wilfried Eckl-Dorna and Gabrielle CoppolaGlobal car manufacturers are joining forces to install at least 30,000 fast chargers for electric vehicles across North America. The venture is backed by  GM, Stellantis, Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.The new stations will support both Tesla’s North American Charging Standard and the competing Combined Charging System, with the first chargers opening in summer 2024, according to a joint statement.The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the companies would collectivel...
US contractor upholds Pacific Edge's Medicare ban
Markets

US contractor upholds Pacific Edge's Medicare ban

Pacific Edge has the right to respond to the new Novitas declaration.

Greg Hurrell 11:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 28, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 28, 2023
Media

National hits out at the government’s big tech 'tax'

Plans to force digital platforms to pay for news content may threaten existing deals.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
National hits out at the government’s big tech 'tax'

More Bloomberg

Fed raises interest rates to 22-year high, leaves door open for more
Bloomberg

Fed raises interest rates to 22-year high, leaves door open for more

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says further rate increases will depend on data.

Bloomberg 27 Jul 2023
Wall Street’s next prize is Australian pension pot
Bloomberg

Wall Street’s next prize is Australian pension pot

Pension giants reap more than A$1 billion of inflows a week.

Bloomberg 26 Jul 2023
Tackling burnout by tracking employee wellness data
Business Advice

Tackling burnout by tracking employee wellness data

Transparency might be the best salve to treat work-induced burnout.

Bloomberg 26 Jul 2023
Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value
Bloomberg

Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to erase all Twitter and bird branding.

Bloomberg 25 Jul 2023