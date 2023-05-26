Menu
US credit rating at risk of Fitch cut on debt-limit impasse

Fitch’s warning “underscores the need for swift bipartisan action". (Image: Getty)
Fri, 26 May 2023
By Ruth CarsonThe tension around the US debt-limit negotiations ratcheted up after Fitch Ratings warned the nation’s AAA rating was under threat from a political standoff that’s preventing a deal.Fitch may downgrade its assessment to reflect the increased partisanship that is hindering a resolution despite the fast-approaching so-called X date, it said in a statement, referring to the point at which Washington runs out of cash. It moved the US to “rating watch negative” under its classification.Markets have been showing...
