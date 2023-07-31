Menu
US growth accelerates to 2.4% on resilient consumers, companies
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
By Reade Pickert US economic growth unexpectedly picked up steam in the second quarter thanks to resilience among consumers and businesses in the face of high interest rates.Gross domestic product (GDP) rose at a 2.4% annualised rate after a 2% pace in the previous three months, the Commerce Department’s initial estimate showed on Thursday. Consumer spending increased at a 1.6% pace, more than forecast, after surging at the start of the year.The Federal Reserve’s preferred underlying inflation metric advanced at a slower-t...
Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending

The tribunal is also considering penalties for another charge.

Riley Kennedy 7:01pm
Markets Market close

NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 12,056.15, up 109.41 points or 0.92%. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence
Law & Regulation

Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 5:50pm
Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

The Life

In private, governments will tell oil executives to keep investing in more production.

Bloomberg 30 Jul 2023
Bloomberg

Russian businessman Alexander Nakhapetov has been a regular at the “banyas” in his adopted home of Phuket ever since several of the traditional steam baths opened last year.Lately, though, the 41-year-old’s routine has been disrupted by an influx of his countrymen to Thailand’s b...

Bloomberg 29 Jul 2023
Bloomberg

Prosecutors allege Trump and two of his employees tried to delete security footage.

Bloomberg 28 Jul 2023
Bloomberg

A new charging joint venture is supported by seven major car makers.

Bloomberg 28 Jul 2023