Has 200 years of science fiction prepared us for AI?

Recent advances in artificial intelligence have edged the world closer to the kinds of machines envisioned in many apocalyptic stories. (Image: Depositphotos)
Sun, 16 Apr 2023
By Stephen MihmThe arrival of a new generation of artificial-intelligence chatbots and apps has fuelled hysteria that humans may soon become obsolete, or worse, the victims of a Skynet scenario, in which our AI creations become sentient and turn against us. Even the biggest AI boosters recently called for a moratorium on further research until we can better assess the risks.The perils posed by today’s technology may well be new and noteworthy, but our anxiety is not. For two centuries, humankind has fretted about what might happen if...
Shane Jones wants to be king of the north
Politics

Shane Jones wants to be king of the north

Shane Jones is confident he’s going to win the Northland seat. Other candidates say he’s going to come last.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Technology

Elon Musk may have just anointed a Twitter successor

In banning Substack, the self-described 'Chief Twit' has given it credibility and visibility.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: DomPo no mo', a cool $2 mill, Reading between the lines and more

Stuff's latest Succession plotline, a muscular proposition, alas poor ad placement and more. 

Paul McBeth 15 Apr 2023
Sex, femininity, slaughter: a selection of this year's novels
The Life

The Economist's bookworms review six recent works of fiction. 

The Economist 09 Apr 2023
What to read to understand intelligence and espionage
Books

The Economist's defence editor picks seven good books on spying.

The Economist 22 Jan 2023
An American in a strange land – 1950s New Zealand
Culture Free

Kiwis today would find 1952 NZ as foreign as writer Robin W Winks did.

Greg Hurrell 05 Jan 2023
What to read to understand how economists think
Books Free

The magazine's senior economics writer, Callum Williams, recommends five books for people starting to study the subject.

The Economist 04 Sep 2022