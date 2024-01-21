Menu
Machiavelli’s guide to throwing a killer party

Machiavelli’s guide to throwing a killer party
In 1985, president Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy established themselves as master party-givers by surprising the visiting Princess Diana with a dance partner – John Travolta. (Image: Getty)
Sun, 21 Jan 2024
By Howard Chua-Eoan Mao Zedong was wrong: political power doesn’t come out of the barrel of a gun. Another late philosopher was closer to the truth: “Nothing is more political than food.”That was Anthony Bourdain, whose 2017 declaration in a New Yorker podcast is cited in Alex Prud’homme’s Dinner with the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House. The book explores the use of food in diplomacy, backroom hardball, social climbing and nation-building from George Wash...
