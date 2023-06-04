Menu
What to read about villains in business
Elizabeth Holmes conned some big names when she ran health-care company Theranos. She was convicted of fraud and jailed for more than 11 years. (Image: AP)
The Economist
Sun, 04 Jun 2023
The telling of a juicy corporate scandal is like a detective story. The investigator, usually a journalist, must examine the clues, interrogate those suspects who are willing to talk and, with luck, determine a solution: “It was the finance director in the annual accounts with the fake revenues!”This collection of four books and a television documentary covers a wide range of industries and countries, from Silicon Valley to 18th-century India. The common factor in four of these cases is the enormous difficulties faced by those...
