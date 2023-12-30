Menu
Best of Fail File: Part one

Mea Motu was surprised at her initial feelings when she won a world boxing title. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Carter
Victoria Carter
Sat, 30 Dec 2023
Victoria Carter spoke to someone about failure and disappointment every fortnight and what they learned. Here are some excerpts: Former CEO of Z, Mike Bennetts  What do I know: I fail all the time. I like to stand for something big and work backwards. [Bennetts explains his use of the "Merlin technique" where you imagine where you want to be and trace the steps backwards.] In doing this you’re likely to succeed more than just incrementally moving in a forward direction from the present.Feeling like you’ve fa...
Nine business figures saluted in New Year honours
Public sector

Three new knights and two new dames include a leading Māori businesswoman. 

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Bloomberg Opinion

1965 looms large in US history for two major pieces of legislation. Both are under attack.

Bloomberg 5:00am
World Book review

The dynasty grew from a fur trade fortune and investment in cheap Manhattan real estate.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
