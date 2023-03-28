Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business

BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights
The government's approach to regulation has been criticised. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
BusinessNZ has hit out against the government’s approach to regulatory interventions in its latest quarterly planning document.In particular, the March 2023 Planning Forecast document alludes to fears around the erosion of property rights due to the natural and built environment bill that has been put forward to replace the much-criticised Resource Management Act.Regulatory improvement wantedIn a section of the document entitled Regulatory Interventions Need Improvement, BusinessNZ criticises current regulatory interventions en masse.&ldq...
No political party can fix aged care, survey claims
Policy

No political party can fix aged care, survey claims

Labour isn't trusted to support the aged-care sector, but other parties are trusted less, says a new survey.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Policy

Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits

Sector regulator NZ Petroleum & Minerals today launched the Block Offer 2020 tender

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits
Primary Sector

Log prices up, but local market 'oversupplied'

New Zealand is now facing an oversupply of structural wood in the construction sector after the pandemic panic buying.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Log prices up, but local market 'oversupplied'

More Business

Retaining key workers top priority in wage-setting decisions
News in Brief

Retaining key workers top priority in wage-setting decisions

Three-quarters of businesses said it was a very important consideration when deciding on pay increases.

Staff reporters 23 Mar 2023
AMP embraces a new worldview: Māori culture
Culture Free

AMP embraces a new worldview: Māori culture

Māori protocols and marae visits are part of AMP's new work culture.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 09 Mar 2023
Maxigesic approval positive for AFT Pharmaceuticals
Markets

Maxigesic approval positive for AFT Pharmaceuticals

FDA approval brings a “large opportunity but with a high degree of uncertainty”.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 08 Mar 2023
Call for top end of town to have small businesses' back
Public sector

Call for top end of town to have small businesses' back

Sector “will be heartened” PM is keen for a closer connection with it, says Kirk Hope.

Jem Traylen 23 Feb 2023