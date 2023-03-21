Make or break time on reducing emissions, says UN panel

(Image: Getty)

The next decade will be make or break on keeping global warming to 1.5°C, a United Nations panel says. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is projecting – albeit with medium confidence – global warming of 3.2°C by 2100 unless countries strengthen their existing climate policies.Even under the lowest emission scenarios, global warming "was more likely than not" to reach 1.5°C in the near term.Global warming would only be kept in check by reaching net zero at some point, and the amount of wa...