Climate mitigation matters says big business

Sustainable Business Council executive director Mike Burrell. (Image: Getty)

The choice between climate change mitigation versus resilience is a false dichotomy, an organisation representing a third of New Zealand's GDP output says. The Sustainable Business Council's (SBC) executive director, Mike Burrell, said the summer storms had brought a new awareness of the need to adapt to climate change. But arguments against continuing mitigation efforts didn’t wash with him. “I think there’s a sense that this is an ‘either/or’ and certainly our businesses have never seen it that...