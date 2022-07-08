See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Economy

A horror year, but hold tight, says Fisher Funds

Jenny Ruth
Fri, 08 Jul 2022

A horror year, but hold tight, says Fisher Funds
The bond market is shaping up for its worst-ever year. (Image: National Gallery, Oslo)
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 08 Jul 2022
RELATED
This year is shaping up to be the worst ever for bonds, and US stocks' year-to-date performance ranks as the third worst, according to Fisher Funds' chief investment officer, Ashley Gardyne.But history suggests the odds are in investors’ favour if they “hold tight”.“We have officially entered a ‘bear market’. Global share markets dropped 21% in the first half of the year, typically resilient government bonds have fallen 15%, domestic house prices are falling, and talk of a potential recession has ramp...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Bloomberg
Boris Johnson’s plan to drag out exit under pressure
Bloomberg | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

No. 10 suggested the premier could stay for three more months but the Conservative party is urgently planning a leadership contest.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 08, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Stay warm inside by taking our daily quiz. Good luck and have fun.

The Economist
Boris Johnson should go immediately
The Economist | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Britain is in a dangerous state, is poorer than it seems and could tumble into crisis, says the Economist.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.