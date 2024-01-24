Menu
Annual inflation at 4.7% in December quarter

Annual inflation was in line with economists' expectations. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
Annual inflation fell in line with economists’ expectations to 4.7% in the final three months of 2023.This was a decent improvement from the September quarter when it sat at 5.6%.The reading also shows inflation fell faster than the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) anticipated in November when it forecasted the figure would fall to 5% in the December quarter.Nonetheless, at 4.7%, the annual inflation rate remained out of the RBNZ’s 1 to 3% target range.Largely domestically-driven non-tradeable inflation remained sticky in the...
RBNZ likely to remain wary after CPI data
Inflation rose by 0.5% between the September and December quarters. 

Rebecca Howard 12:30pm
NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable

The Te Waipounamu cable will be commissioned by Rémi Galasso’s Intelia.

Ben Moore 11:05am
From wine to drugs: NZ tech startup raises €1.75m

In four years Marama Labs has gone from university spin-out to a global footprint.

Greg Hurrell 11:04am
