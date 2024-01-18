Menu
ANZ Bank expects OCR at 3.5% by August 2025

Sharon Zollner, ANZ's chief economist. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
ANZ Bank now expects the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to kick off a series of rate cuts in August that will see the official cash rate at 3.5% in 12 months, down from the current 5.5%.“On our current forecasts, by the September quarter, inflation is back in the band, unemployment has cracked the 5% market and is still rising, and the output gap is deeply negative,” ANZ's chief economist, Sharon Zollner, said. “With this economic data in the rear-view mirror, the risk of seeing inflation run away again would be much sma...
NZ sharemarket dips for the fourth day in a row
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,687.18, down 79.85 points or 0.68%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm

ComCom gives two weeks to make submissions on Foodstuffs merger

There are arguments over whether a merger will reduce competition.

Ian Llewellyn 2:25pm
Infrastructure

Maritime NZ charge KiwiRail over Kaitaki incident

The prosecution highlights the need for replacement ferries, union says.

Oliver Lewis 12:30pm
Retail spending dips in December
Economy

Electronic card spending fell 2% in December. 

Staff reporters 17 Jan 2024
Better business confidence won't trigger rate cut
Economy

Business is more upbeat but the RBNZ will still be leery. 

Rebecca Howard 17 Jan 2024
Put RBNZ Conway’s speech on your calendar
Economy

The market has now priced 103 basis points of easing over the course of 2024.

Rebecca Howard 16 Jan 2024
Job ads at lowest level in seven years
Economy

New job ads have dropped sharply on the back of an economic downturn and rising migration.

Staff reporters 16 Jan 2024