Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Beware: Politicians are offering us a pocketful of candy

Beware: Politicians are offering us a pocketful of candy
We're now in the "candy zone" of the three-yearly election cycle to entice voters. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Sat, 02 Sep 2023
“Your tax relief is coming, no matter how badly Labour has wrecked the joint,” said shadow finance minister Nicola Willis at the National party’s policy announcement.Tax relief beats all.Populism and electioneering, 1. Policy, 0.The rise of populism politics is becoming a plague. It's an extension of short-termism – and a global problem. Although, we might be wearing one of the less populism-stained shirts when I look at the likes of the United States.Populism is prevalent across the political spectrum here in New Ze...
On the Money: like a Rolling Stone, thanks Team Ilam and more
On the Money

On the Money: like a Rolling Stone, thanks Team Ilam and more

Chris vs Christopher, San Fran's new owner, Heartland's loans and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: How do I find a financial adviser who understands wealth creation?

Beware. Plenty of cowboys are out there claiming they know more than they do.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: How do I find a financial adviser who understands wealth creation?
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Stand by: earnings season good news might not last

If you announce something good, your shares are more than likely to sell off.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Stand by: earnings season good news might not last

More Economy

More than 426,000 people now 'past due'
Economy

More than 426,000 people now 'past due'

Mortgage lending also remains flat, but with green shoots emerging.

Brent Melville 01 Sep 2023
Business confidence rises again – ANZ
Economy

Business confidence rises again – ANZ

The score is the highest read since mid-2021. 

Victoria Young 31 Aug 2023
ExportNZ pleads for NZTE funding and more
Economy

ExportNZ pleads for NZTE funding and more

The business group says that slashing funding for NZTE and CAPEs would be a real problem.

Dileepa Fonseka 31 Aug 2023
Business of Government: Peter Hughes' legacy, cost recovery headaches, and more...
Economy

Business of Government: Peter Hughes' legacy, cost recovery headaches, and more...

This week's round-up of public service news, comings and goings.

Jem Traylen 30 Aug 2023