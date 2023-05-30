Menu
Building consents continue to decline
Consents fell by 26% in April compared to 2022. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 May 2023
There were 26% fewer houses consented in April, compared to the same month in 2022.It was the third consecutive month that consents have decreased by more than 25% relative to the same month a year ago.The biggest decline came in apartments – down 41% – while standalone houses decreased by 32%, townhouses 18% and retirement village units 16%.For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.In the year ended April 2023, there were 19,138 standalone houses consented, down 23% compared with the year ended April 2022.&n...
