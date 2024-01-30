Menu
Childcare costs are skyrocketing around the world
Parents (most often the mothers) are being forced to make tradeoffs between their families and jobs. (Image: Maira Erlich/Bloomberg)
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
By Alice Kantor, Yuko Takeo, Ella Ceron, Catarina Saraiva, Leonardo Lara and Abeer Abu Omar Around the world, rising inflation is pushing childcare costs up to unprecedented levels. Average daycare fees went up 6% in 2023 from the previous year, according to global mobility company ECA International (Employment Conditions Abroad), while in the US, costs jumped 9%. Reversing this trend is key to pulling economies out of recession, promoting growth and creating more-equitable societies, but so far many governments have done little...
Pattrick Smellie: National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Avocado prices smashed as 'perfect storm' hits growers

Quality and pricing hit by bad weather, and competition from overseas is growing.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Upgrading electricity grid may not be achievable, says ComCom

Regulator points to possible shortages of supplies and skilled workers.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ annual goods trade deficit narrows in 2023

Imports may be under pressure from waning domestic demand. 

Rebecca Howard 29 Jan 2024
Dileepa Fonseka: To speak, or not to speak, that is the central banking question

Webinars featuring economists discussing "data developments" are not usually must-see TV.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Jan 2024
Government deficit $1.1b smaller than expected

Timing differences and higher tax revenues accounted for some of the improvement.

Staff reporters 25 Jan 2024
RBNZ models point to progress in war on inflation

The RBNZ's factor and sectoral factor models back up the story. 

Rebecca Howard 25 Jan 2024