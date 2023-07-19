Menu
Could we see another rate hike? Maybe

Food and other price increases are still driving inflation. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 19 Jul 2023
The headline number may have been better, but some economists say “sticky” domestic inflation may mean another rate hike is on the horizon. Consumer prices rose 1.1% in the June quarter, with annual inflation easing to 6.0%, down from 6.7% in the prior quarter. That was slightly below the 6.1% forecast by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).However, non-tradeable inflation rose 6.6%, driven by construction, rents, and ready-to-eat food. According to Stats NZ, non-tradable inflation indicates demand and supply in the domestic...
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,944.54 – up 11.73 points or 0.1%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Technology

Rocket-fishing now part of Rocket Lab’s business as usual, says Peter Beck

Beck says recovering its rockets has now become “operationalised”.

Ben Moore 2:10pm
Media

Stuff hires Tova O'Brien amid senior editorial cuts

Stuff has hired former Today FM host Tova O’Brien to lead its political coverage.

Daniel Dunkley 1:38pm
Economy

Prices have increased most for vegetables, ready-to-eat food, milk, cheese and eggs.

Riley Kennedy 11:26am
Primary Sector

The Global Dairy Trade index is the lowest since September 2020.

Riley Kennedy 10:55am
Finance Free

ANZ is committed to working with central and local government alongside business and iwi.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 18 Jul 2023
Economy

The labour market hasn't cracked yet, motivating the prospect of further hikes.

Brent Melville 17 Jul 2023