Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Don't expect rate cuts any time soon

Don't expect rate cuts any time soon
The Reserve Bank is widely expected to lift the official cash rate to a peak of 5.5% this month. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 04 May 2023
New Zealand’s tight labour market will not only keep the Reserve Bank of NZ on track to hike rates again this month but will stave off any easing for a considerable period. After Statistics NZ published jobs data for the March quarter, BNZ head of research Stephen Toplis said: “The Reserve Bank will not be easing any time soon. If we are right about the evolution of the economy, it will be well into next year before this will happen.”ASB senior economist Mark Smith said both the weaker demand and stronger supply should se...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, May 04, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, May 04, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Culture

How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry

One NZ company topped the Fast 50 with a card game.

Ben Moore 5:00am
How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry
Finance

Wellington richlister leaves estate to charity

Mark Dunajtschik wants the bulk of his estate to be managed by the Nikau Foundation.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Wellington richlister leaves estate to charity

More Economy

Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%
Economy

Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%

The unemployment rate is slightly lower than the 3.5% forecast by the RBNZ.

Rebecca Howard and Andy Fyers 03 May 2023
Reserve Bank says NZ house prices still overvalued
Economy

Reserve Bank says NZ house prices still overvalued

In the near term, prices may continue to soften given the level of interest rates and several other factors.

Rebecca Howard 03 May 2023
More pain to come but banking system is resilient
Economy

More pain to come but banking system is resilient

The central bank expects more borrowers to fall behind on their payments.

Rebecca Howard 02 May 2023
RBNZ likely to remain sanguine about arrears
Economy

RBNZ likely to remain sanguine about arrears

A total of 1.31% of residential mortgages were reported as past due in March, up 26% year-on-year.

Rebecca Howard 02 May 2023