EV sales jump, utes stall as feebate scrapped

Low-emission vehicle sales powered ahead last year. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 10 Jan 2024
Low-emission vehicles accounted for almost three of every four new cars driven off the lot last month as buyers scrambled to get in ahead of the scrapping of the clean car discount scheme by Jan 1.Motor Industry Association (MIA) data shows 7,077 battery and hybrid-powered cars were sold during the month, representing 72.5% of all new vehicle sales.That was the bright spark for the motor industry, but overall December registrations were still 17.5% lower, at a combined 9,768 vehicles down on the prior December’s 1...
