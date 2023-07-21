Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Fewer job ads in June, says Seek

Fewer job ads in June, says Seek
Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark said job ad volumes were down (Image: Seek)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Fri, 21 Jul 2023
Employment website Seek NZ said job ads declined again in the month of June, by 3%.The company said job ad volumes were down by 21% year on year but were 5% above June 2019 levels.Country manager Rob Clark said cost consciousness would be front of mind for most organisations.“The declining trend in job ad volumes is not evident across the board, with increases in demand for talent in industries such as trades and services, construction, engineering and education and training. Demand in some of the smaller regions of Manawatū and...
National research priorities cleared for final cabinet approval in science shakeup
Policy

National research priorities cleared for final cabinet approval in science shakeup

The government will play a greater role in science research if a new system is approved.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Technology

Musk says Tesla to spend over US$1 billion on Dojo supercomputer

The disclosure of that big-ticket expenditure appeared to spook investors.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Musk says Tesla to spend over US$1 billion on Dojo supercomputer
Property

Wellingtonians take biggest property hit, down $123,100

But stock levels are reducing and price pressures are building.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Wellingtonians take biggest property hit, down $123,100

More Economy

Could we see another rate hike? Maybe
Economy

Could we see another rate hike? Maybe

Non-tradeable inflation rose 6.6%, driven by construction, rents, and ready-to-eat food.

Rebecca Howard 19 Jul 2023
Pace of inflation declines to 6% in the 12 months to June
Economy

Pace of inflation declines to 6% in the 12 months to June

Prices have increased most for vegetables, ready-to-eat food, milk, cheese and eggs.

Riley Kennedy 19 Jul 2023
Global dairy prices fall at latest auction
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices fall at latest auction

The Global Dairy Trade index is the lowest since September 2020.

Riley Kennedy 19 Jul 2023
New low-lending loan for ANZ customers
Finance Free

New low-lending loan for ANZ customers

ANZ is committed to working with central and local government alongside business and iwi.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 18 Jul 2023