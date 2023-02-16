Menu
Govt feels pinch of rising rates, eyes cyclone bill

Repairing infrastructure won't be cheap. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
The government’s ballooning debt is starting to pinch as rising interest rates drive up the crown’s finance costs, just as it prepares to address the cost of Cyclone Gabrielle.Finance minister Grant Robertson said the government books were in good shape ahead of the climate events, which would affect operating and capital spending plans. “We know that this is a significant event affecting families and businesses as well as the country’s roads, bridges and energy networks and it will have a sizeable impact on the eco...
Technology

Comms minister non-committal on network resilience

Two weeks into the job, Ginny Andersen is facing a major communications crisis.

Ben Moore 1:55pm
Primary Sector

Skellerup delivers record first-half profit

The company's agri division suffered a 12% drop in first-half operating profits.

Jenny Ruth 1:15pm
Politics

Activist group appeals ban on seeing three waters crown law advice

The Water Users Group is suing the crown over three waters legal advice on co-governance it says was unlawful.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm

More Economy

ASB: China's reopening won't be 'silver bullet' for NZ economy

The country began reopening last month after strict rules dominated the country for much of the past three years.

Staff reporters 15 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Primary sector getting walloped by Cyclone Gabrielle

Beef + Lamb expects Cyclone Gabrielle's impact to be bigger than 1988's Cyclone Bola.

Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy 15 Feb 2023
Economy

RBNZ will be cheered by easing in two-year inflation expectations

One-year inflation expectations were 5.11% versus 5.08% in the prior quarter, while two-year ahead expectations dropped to 3.30% this quarter from 3.62%.

Rebecca Howard 14 Feb 2023
Economy charts

Food-price inflation eases in January

The rate of change has slowed, but prices still increased by more than 10% annually.

Andy Fyers 14 Feb 2023