Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Grant Robertson says wellbeing is about 'bread and butter' too

Grant Robertson says wellbeing is about 'bread and butter' too
Grant Robertson says there is a page in the budget dedicated to wellbeing. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 12 May 2023
Finance Minister Grant Robertson says a focus on "bread and butter" politics doesn't mean the government has neglected its wellbeing approach.Economist Katherine Trebeck, a co-founder of the Wellbeing Economy Alliance - a global organisation lobbying for wellbeing to be integrated into economic planning - has spoken at three events in Auckland and Wellington this week. Trebeck - who splits her time between Scotland and Australia –  alleges the government has been backsliding on its earlier wellbeing focus in favour...
Ministerial inquiry warns of environmental disaster
Primary Sector

Ministerial inquiry warns of environmental disaster

The panel found the forest industry has lost its social licence in Tairawhiti. 

Rebecca Howard 4:03pm
Infrastructure

The coast is clear to boost West Coast shipping

A new coastal shipping barge can assist with our response to natural disasters.

Oliver Lewis 1:30pm
The coast is clear to boost West Coast shipping
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Jason and the Professor light a fire under our rugby codes

Wayne Smith's podcast musings and Jason Paris' tweet made for an interesting week.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Jason and the Professor light a fire under our rugby codes

More Economy

Ministerial inquiry warns of environmental disaster
Primary Sector

Ministerial inquiry warns of environmental disaster

The panel found the forest industry has lost its social licence in Tairawhiti. 

Rebecca Howard 4:03pm
Pent-up demand to live in NZ still strong
Economy

Pent-up demand to live in NZ still strong

There was a monthly net migration gain of 12,100 people in March. 

Rebecca Howard 12:29pm
Manufacturing activity declines again in April
Economy

Manufacturing activity declines again in April

Five of the last seven months have seen New Zealand's manufacturing sector in contraction.

Rebecca Howard 10:48am
Foodstuffs 'only passing on increases'
Retail

Foodstuffs 'only passing on increases'

Shelf prices are rising in lockstep with increases from suppliers, the co-operative says.

Andy Fyers 5:00am