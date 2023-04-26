Menu
Ground-breaking study shows the wealthy pay less tax

Revenue minister David Parker says the findings do not mean immediate tax reforms. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
The first serious attempt to show how failing to tax wealth skews the tax system against low and middle income earners shows wealthy New Zealanders pay tax at about half the rate of the average taxpayer.The headline finding of the Inland Revenue Department’s (IRD) two-year High-Wealth Individuals Research Project (HWIRP) is that the median effective tax rate paid by the 311 wealthy people in the survey is 8.9%, compared to an effective tax rate of 22% for a person earning $80,000 a year, with no other income, based on data from 2015 to 20...
NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade
Markets Market close

NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and stayed low for the rest of the day.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Climate change

Climate Change Commission's 19 pieces of advice

The CCC made 19 recommendations to the government in its draft advice on the second emissions reduction plan for 2026 to 2030.

Ian Llewellyn 6:00pm
Primary Sector

Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told

NZ is already at risk of falling behind on meeting its reduction targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:45pm
Primary Sector

NZ is already at risk of falling behind on meeting its reduction targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:45pm
Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs
Economy

Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs

Current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency says the Reserve Bank. 

Rebecca Howard 10:06am
Degrowth is not glamorous
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Degrowth is not glamorous

A society and an economy that doesn't grow isn't something you should wish for.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Apr 2023
Cost-of-living crisis may be pushing Britons back into work
Economy

Cost-of-living crisis may be pushing Britons back into work

Some retirees are now finding that their pensions aren’t spreading as far as planned.

Bloomberg 22 Apr 2023