Economy

Hipkins crowds Luxon's post-budget space
Chris Hipkins has moved quickly on issues Luxon has moved into like trade with India (Image: Dileepa/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 24 May 2023
Prime minister Chris Hipkins thinks there is no need for a defined industrial policy and says decisions on industrial subsidies should be made on a “case by case basis”.Hipkins made the remarks after a post-budget speech delivered on Tuesday to a Trans-Tasman Business Circle audience at the same venue Chris Luxon delivered his - Eden Park.Since announcing the budget, Hipkins has been mingling with Pacific leaders in Papua New Guinea and has benefited from some opposition communications missteps on issues like $5 prescription fees.Th...
Investors lift shares after a less hawkish Reserve Bank outlook
Investors lift shares after a less hawkish Reserve Bank outlook

The index closed at 11,971.83, up 27.63 points or 0.23%

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port still unknown

Napier Port doesn't expect volumes to fully recover until this time next year.

Riley Kennedy 3:10pm
RBNZ hikes by 25 basis points to 5.5%

The RBNZ still sees the OCR peaking at 5.5%

Rebecca Howard 2:25pm
Household belt-tightening impacting retail sales
Household belt-tightening impacting retail sales

Retail records second drop in consecutive quarters.

Riley Kennedy 4:15pm
The RBNZ still sees the OCR peaking at 5.5%

Rebecca Howard 2:25pm
RBNZ could hike 50 basis points and signal more to come
RBNZ could hike 50 basis points and signal more to come

Economists are certain of a hike, but the NZIER Shadow Board is divided.

Rebecca Howard 23 May 2023
Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict
Cameron Bagrie: Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict

NZ’s strong fiscal position remains but is increasingly at risk.

Cameron Bagrie 22 May 2023