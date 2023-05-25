Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Is the Reserve Bank's hiking cycle over?

Is the Reserve Bank's hiking cycle over?
Some economists think there are more hikes to come. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 25 May 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) signalled the current hiking cycle is over, but not everyone is convinced. “The committee agreed the level of interest rates is constraining spending and inflation pressure,” the central bank said, after lifting rates by 25 basis points to 5.5%.Its forecasts show rates remaining around 5.5% for at least a year, with rate cuts pencilled in from the second half of 2024.“The OCR will need to remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future, to ensure that consumer price inflatio...
Pacific Edge
Markets

Pacific Edge

Revenue was strong, but the company continues to invest for growth, reporting a $27m loss.

Ella Somers 10:30am
Finance

Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result

Tower says it is well-provisioned for two more major events in this financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:25am
Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result
Listed Companies

Storms bite into Savor Group performance

But results reflect strong cashflow on the strength of its new openings.

Brent Melville 10:00am
Storms bite into Savor Group performance

More Economy

Fonterra reduces farmgate milk price for new season
Primary Sector

Fonterra reduces farmgate milk price for new season

The forecast price dropped but the co-op is on track for a strong full-year result.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Household belt-tightening impacting retail sales
Retail

Household belt-tightening impacting retail sales

Retail records second drop in consecutive quarters.

Riley Kennedy 24 May 2023
RBNZ hikes by 25 basis points to 5.5%
Economy

RBNZ hikes by 25 basis points to 5.5%

The RBNZ still sees the OCR peaking at 5.5%

Rebecca Howard 24 May 2023
Hipkins crowds Luxon's post-budget space
Economy Analysis

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins crowds Luxon's post-budget space

The pair used the same venue and the same topics of conversation.

Dileepa Fonseka 24 May 2023