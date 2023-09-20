Menu
KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31

The number of members on savings suspensions was up 19.8%. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
For the first time in KiwiSaver history, total fees collected did not rise in the year to March 31, according to the Financial Markets Authority’s latest KiwiSaver annual report.The 8.1% decline to $664.1 million was largely down to a 65.7% fall in administration fees to $17.3m, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said. Administration fees were down 81.2% from their peak of $91.8m in the year to March 2019.Other factors included lower default fund fees, more providers removing their monthly membership fees, and some provi...
Global economy poised to slow as rate hikes bite, OECD says
Bloomberg

A 25% rise in oil prices since May has also increased inflation in some countries.

Bloomberg 9:55am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Climate change

Emissions reduction plan discriminates against generators – Genesis CEO

Climate change minister James Shaw said he was "astonished" to hear that.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
