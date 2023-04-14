Manufacturing activity declined in March

The manufacturing sector is facing some stiff headwinds. (Image: Getty)

Activity in New Zealand’s manufacturing sector declined in March, according to the latest BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI).The seasonally adjusted PMI for March was 48.1. This was 3.6 points down from February and below the long-term average activity rate of 53.0.A PMI reading above 50.0 shows manufacturing is generally expanding; below 50.0 shows it is declining.The numbers behind the main March result showed the manufacturing sector facing some stiff headwinds ahead, said BusinessNZ’s director of adv...