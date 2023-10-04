Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

‘Mixed bag’: Westpac on election's market impact

‘Mixed bag’: Westpac on election's market impact
The bank's chief economist says a change in government rarely leads to a major change in an economy’s short-term outlook. (Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
Westpac says the fast-approaching election probably won’t change the big-picture outlook when it comes to the election’s impact on the market, but the macroeconomic and fiscal baseline did have “significant” downside risks.In a pre-election primer by the bank, chief economist Kelly Eckhold said additional fiscal policy measures might be necessary for the upcoming electoral to meet the pre-election economic and fiscal update (Prefu), which had shown fiscal pressures were “coming to bear”.“We see downside...
Economists say no-change OCR comes as no surprise
Economy

Economists say no-change OCR comes as no surprise

But will the official cash rate move after the election?

Ella Somers 5:00pm
Markets

Comvita predicts sweet profit after tax of more than $20m in 2025

Talent is going to be key if honey company is to hit targets.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:16pm
Comvita predicts sweet profit after tax of more than $20m in 2025
Retail

Game of retail: most businesses are facing a softer outlook

Listed retailers are getting whacked by the cost of living.

Ella Somers 4:03pm
Game of retail: most businesses are facing a softer outlook

More Economy

Economists say no-change OCR comes as no surprise
Economy

Economists say no-change OCR comes as no surprise

But will the official cash rate move after the election?

Ella Somers 5:00pm
Reserve Bank holds official cash rate steady at 5.5%
Economy

Reserve Bank holds official cash rate steady at 5.5%

The RBNZ came out with no surprises.

Ella Somers 2:26pm
Times tight in Auckland as NZ spending growth slows
Retail

Times tight in Auckland as NZ spending growth slows

The largest city had the slowest spending growth this month.

Staff reporters 9:41am
ASB's new risk appetite for export lending
Finance

ASB's new risk appetite for export lending

Pairing budding exporters with experts is intended to help ASB be a bolder lender.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am