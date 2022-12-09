Nearly a quarter of November liquidations construction companies, figures show

(Image: Getty)

Nearly a quarter of all liquidations in November were businesses from the building and constructions sector, a BusinessDesk study of public records shows.It had been well-publicised over the past year that the sector has struggled with material and labour shortages resulting from the pandemic.Add inflation to that and building costs have skyrocketed.In March, Tony Maginness, who heads up the insolvency team at Baker Tilly Staples Rodway, told BusinessDesk that spiralling building costs would likely result in disputes breaking out between constr...