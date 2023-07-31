Menu
New deposit insurance scheme takes shape

Deposits of up to $100,000 will be protected. (Image: Depositphotos)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
The Treasury and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand have opened consultation on different aspects of how the new bank deposit guarantee scheme will be funded.The Deposit Takers Act 2023 introduced a new Depositor Compensation Scheme (DCS) after it received royal assent on July 6. Deposit takers include banks, credit unions, building societies and finance companies.The scheme is expected to be in place in late 2024 and will compensate up to $100,000 for each depositor per licensed deposit taker in the event a deposit taker fails.Around 93...
Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending

The tribunal is also considering penalties for another charge.

Riley Kennedy 7:01pm
Markets Market close

NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 12,056.15, up 109.41 points or 0.92%. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Law & Regulation

Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 5:50pm
ANZ says business confidence is running an orange light
Economy

ANZ says business confidence is running an orange light

ANZ's monthly survey has found business confidence has risen to its highest level since September 2021.The research indicated business confidence was up five points in July but was still in negative territory at net -18.The survey recorded firms’ expected own activity eased t...

Staff reporters 3:08pm
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: The brave new world of industrial policy

What do we want out of our industrial policies beyond more jobs?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
ANZ Bank still cautious on outlook for housing
Economy

ANZ Bank still cautious on outlook for housing

According to ANZ, house sales were higher in June (after seasonal adjustment).

Staff reporters 28 Jul 2023
Consumers wary of big spending
Retail

Consumers wary of big spending

Consumers are "cooling their jets”, says ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner.

Staff reporters 28 Jul 2023