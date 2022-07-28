See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Economy

No, we won’t be returning to 1970s-style stagflation: Alexander

Jenny Ruth
Thu, 28 Jul 2022

No, we won’t be returning to 1970s-style stagflation: Alexander
Economist Tony Alexander says oil prices haven't risen nearly as much as in the 1970s. (Image: NZ Herald)
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 28 Jul 2022
RELATED
The rise in oil prices after economies came out of lockdown and because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been nothing like the magnitude of the 1970s oil price shock, said economist Tony Alexander.Oil prices quadrupled in 1973-74 and then doubled again later in the decade,“Nothing remotely approaching that has happened this time,” Alexander said in his latest Tony’s View newsletter.As well, the global economy is far less dependent on oil per unit of output than it was back in the 1970s.But this is just one of a number...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Retail
New Zealanders more worried about rising costs than Europeans, North Americans
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 28 Jul 2022

More than 80% of respondents expect the price of groceries to continue to increase in the coming year at the same or faster rate than in recent months.

Listed Companies
Fund manager: NZ Aluminium Smelter announcement expected
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 28 Jul 2022

The Rio Tinto-controlled Southland smelter said this morning it has started working with power companies to explore a future past 2024.

Economy
Tiwai Point smelter eyes future power arrangements
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 28 Jul 2022

The Rio Tinto-controlled smelter is looking beyond 2024 when it was flagged for closure. 

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.