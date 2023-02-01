Menu
NZ unemployment rate slightly higher in December

Unemployment grew slightly at the end of last year (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 01 Feb 2023
Wage inflation remains acute, but a slight increase in the unemployment rate and signs of some spare labour capacity should cement expectations the central bank will lift rates by 50 basis points this month as opposed to 75bp. Unemployment was 3.4% in the December quarter, compared with 3.3% in the September quarter.   Economists had expected it to be 3.2% or 3.3%, while the central bank had tipped a rate of 3.2%. While the difference is minor, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will likely take heart from the fact that the num...
Govt extends half-price public transport, cut on fuel excise tax

The latest extension will run until June 30 this year.

Riley Kennedy 2:20pm
Red or yellow stickers: rules for tenants and landlords

Having the house you live in stickered is a big shock.

Brent Melville 1:03pm
City Rail Link photo shows extent of Auckland flooding

Equipment for the $4.4b project will almost certainly have been damaged.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm

