NZD jumps 2.5% against the greenback as US inflation looks tamer

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 15 Nov 2023
A sharp upward reversal in the New Zealand dollar has rekindled a near-term bullish outlook, said Westpac Bank.The kiwi last traded at 60.22 US cents. It has jumped around 2.5% so far this week.Senior strategic Imre Speizer said a sustained break above 60.00 US cents would target 61.00.Not only that, but he said: “Further ahead in 2024, we expect to see at least 62.00 if the US dollar weakens in line with diminishing US economic out-performance".Softer backdropSpeizer noted that last night's softer US CPI data caused an outsized...
Alliance Group reports 'very disappointing' $70m loss
Finance

Alliance Group reports 'very disappointing' $70m loss

It released the result on Wednesday evening.

Riley Kennedy 8:48pm
Markets Market close

NZ shares rise on further hopes inflation tamed

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,352.84, rising 179.56 points or 1.61%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
NZ shares rise on further hopes inflation tamed
Immigration

Influx of migrants helps shore up economy but spending still soft

Meanwhile, more than 71,200 New Zealanders left, at least half to Australia.

Staff reporters 2:40pm
Influx of migrants helps shore up economy but spending still soft

