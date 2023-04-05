Pressures ease in building materials supply chain

Building product prices have increased by 45% on average over the past two years. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Building product prices are predicted to stabilise or even decrease, according to the 2023 Eboss Q1 construction supply chain update.Price increases have halved over the past six months and are set to continue to do so as global pressures lessen and inventories continue to be well stocked. The report revealed that building material prices had increased on average by 19% in the past year, which is a compound increase of 45% over the past two years. However, some building product prices were now decreasing, with 11% of suppliers surveye...