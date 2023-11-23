Menu
Rate cuts could come sooner if stars align – Westpac

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
Westpac Bank currently expects the official cash rate to lift to 5.75% in February and remain there until early 2025 but says a rate cut as early as August 2024 could be plausible if the stars align.“This is not our central scenario right now, and there is a fair amount of water to go under the bridge for those cuts to occur,” Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold said.He also said it is possible the official cash rate (OCR) might not go higher, adding: “We will review our forecasts in light of the messages of the RB...
No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings
Markets

The meal-kit company’s half-year net profit fell by almost 60%.

Ella Somers 10:10am
Finance

Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses

Tower has been expanding its operational hub in Fiji to help cap costs.

Paul McBeth 10:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Economy

Exports to face ongoing sluggish growth
Economy Free

Over the year exports to China are down 7.4%

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 21 Nov 2023
Consumers don't look to be full of Christmas cheer
Economy

Economists expect Friday's data to point to ongoing spending weakness. 

Rebecca Howard 21 Nov 2023
Will Fonterra's market share remain below 80%?
Primary Sector

Under previous legislation, it would have triggered a review.

Riley Kennedy 21 Nov 2023
Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban
Primary Sector

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023